A George Soros-funded group helped elect Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who former President Donald Trump says plans to arrest him.

“Bragg was elected in November 2021 with indirect backing from left-wing billionaire George Soros, who gave $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, which spent to elect Bragg,” Breitbart News noted last year.

The Color of Change PAC is a left-wing group that describes itself as “the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.”

Bragg is allegedly preparing to indict the leading GOP presidential candidate “for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016” to porn star Stormy Daniels, Fox News reported.

The district attorney has been heavily criticized, as many see him as being soft on crime. One such instance where Bragg’s application of the law led to public outrage occurred in January when he reportedly offered a plea deal to an alleged antisemitic attacker charged with a hate crime.

