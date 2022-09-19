The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has a well-documented history of targeting conservatives, granted tax-exempt status in April to a Soros-backed organization now accused of trying to pay an attorney to spread “fake news” about former President Donald Trump and “Trump Republicans.”

Attorney and legal commentator Preston Moore posted a video over the weekend saying he was offered, and rejected, $400 by the “Good Information Foundation” to make a video attacking Donald Trump and “Trump Republicans.” The foundation allegedly wanted Moore to create the video about January 6 and post it on his social media platforms to reach the widest possible audience.

Moore emphasized he is not a Trump supporter and had initially considered accepting, until the organization began dodging questions about the factual accuracy of its campaign. In Moore’s video, he includes email screenshots allegedly from the Good Information Foundation with “important notes” which read:

Say “criminal conspiracy,” not “attempted coup,” “treason,” or “insurrection.” Say “Trump Republicans,” not “Trump and his allies.” Say “January 6th investigation” not “hearing” or “trial” Call this an “attack on our country” or an attack on “America” or on “Americans” and a “criminal conspiracy,” “committed crime.” Talk about “MAGA Republicans” etc. Make clear this is an ongoing and unresolved, not past and done. Show voter agency, turn the anger into defiance [emphasis added].

“It became really clear that … they wanted me to use the most graphic images possible,” he told Breitbart News. “They wanted me to use fear to manipulate people into voting blue, or into voting not Trump. … And when they’re giving examples of the things they wanted me to say — don’t say ‘Trump and his allies,’ say ‘Trump Republicans’ — it became really clear that this was about putting out information … to impact midterms.”

