Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon suspended prosecutor Shea Sanna for misgendering and “deadnaming” a convicted child molester and alleged murderer who started identifying as a woman after being arrested, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Gascon’s office had refused to prosecute Hannah Tubbs, now 26, as an adult for molesting a 10-year-old girl two weeks before Tubbs’ 18th birthday when Tubbs identified as male and went by “James;” Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for girls in that case in early 2022, the outlet reported. Tubbs has been charged with using a rock to murder another member of a “survivalist transient group” Tubbs was part of in 2019 in Kern County, California, and Gascon’s office has chosen to suspend Sanna, a lead prosecutor in part of Tubbs’ case, due to alleged misgendering and “deadnaming,” law enforcement sources claimed.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of a personnel matter, I can say that the actions taken by the Department were the result of the findings conducted by an independent County Policy of Equity Investigation,” Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Communications Bureau Director Tiffiny Blacknell said a statement sent to the DCNF. “I can also say is that the Transgender community is frequently the target of violent attacks. They are also reluctant to come forward and report their attacks because of how they’re treated in the criminal legal system. The LADA office takes seriously our responsibility to treat all people with respect and dignity no matter their gender identity.”

Tubbs had told his father in a phone call prior to the child molestation sentencing, “So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” urging his father to refer to him as “her,” according to Fox News.

