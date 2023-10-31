Soros Backed DA in Oakland, California Loses Her Laptop in Car Burglary and Police Don’t Come When Called

How bad is the crime and theft problem in Oakland, California? So bad the Soros backed DA just got her laptop stolen from her car while she attended a community meeting.

She called the police to report the theft and no one showed up, so she was forced to file a report online.

Pamela Price is facing a recall election specifically over this issue.

ABC 7 News reports:

Alameda County DA Pamela Price’s work laptop stolen during car burglary in Oakland, sources say



Multiple sources tell ABC7 News that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s work laptop was stolen during a car burglary outside a family justice center in Oakland on Friday afternoon.



The incident reportedly happened near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue around 3:30 p.m.



According to Google Maps, the Alameda County Family Justice facility is located at 470 27th Street.



Sources say the DA was told to go online and make a report if she didn’t want to wait for an officer to arrive.



On Saturday, OPD confirmed the burglary in the area saying in a statement to ABC7, officers learned that multiple individuals broke into a vehicle, took several items and then fled the area in a vehicle with the loss…



According to Noyes, an OPD source says Price waited an hour for police to arrive, gave up and made the report online.

