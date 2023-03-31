A California district attorney reportedly told the family of a murder victim that her office is looking at ways to punish the gang bangers charged in their toddler son’s death without sending them to prison.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who received campaign support from billionaire progressive donor George Soros, made the remarks in an email sent to a community member and obtained by local media.

One-year-old Jasper Wu died in the crossfire of a gang shootout on Interstate 880 in 2021. Of the four suspects, three were charged with murder.

