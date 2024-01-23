‘Soon, You’re Gonna Know Who I Am,’ Says African Migrant After Crossing Border into U.S.

A migrant who illegally crossed into the United States threatened me, saying "You find out who I am very soon," simply because I asked him where he was from. These are the people @AliMayorkas @POTUS @DHSgov and @CBP are letting in. pic.twitter.com/iblMnNndpa — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) January 21, 2024

A man believed to be an African migrant from Morocco made an ominous threat after crossing the Mexican border into Arizona. “Soon, you’re gonna know who I am,” he told an independent journalist.

1stResponderMedia posted a video on X showing an interview with a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border 12 miles east of Sasabe, Arizona, over the weekend. At least one of the migrants in the small group identified himself as an African migrant from Morocco.

A second male migrant traveling in the same group responded to a question about his country of origin with an ominous message.

“If you are smart enough, you will know who I am,” the migrant began. “But you are really not smart enough to know who I am.”

“But soon,” he continued, “You’re gonna know who I am.”

The migrant then walked away.

