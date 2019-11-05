THE SUN:

BABIES were reportedly burned alive and women raped when cartel killers slaughtered nine US Mormons in a “targeted” hit in Mexico.

The victims were ruthlessly ambushed by the merciless gunmen as they drove to a wedding in the border state of Sonora on Monday.

Seventeen members of the LeBaron and Langford families were on their way to the celebration in three cars when gunmen sprayed their vehicles with bullets.

It’s now feared some of the victims – including babies – may then have been burned alive and relatives believe some of the female victims were raped during the attack.

Alex LeBaron, who says he lost family members in the attack, told CNN: “Women and children were massacred, burnt alive. Mothers were screaming for the fire to stop.”

Several family members have also told how gunmen opened fire on one child running away and revealed how others burned to death inside a car that was torched.