The New York Post:

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship.

“All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders tweeted just before midnight Monday of the protests that started Sunday demanding “freedom” and the removal of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence,” the democratic socialist implored of the leader who had called for “revolutionaries” to take to the streets and fight for communism.

“It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people,” Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote.

More at The New York Post