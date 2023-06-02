The son of a senior Home Depot worker, who died after a serial shoplifter shoved him to the concrete floor, said his elderly dad was simply “going to ask for a receipt” when he was savagely attacked — as he calls for an urgent crackdown on rampant theft.

In the disturbing caught-on-camera assault, Gary Rasor, 83, was forcefully shoved to the ground after he approached a man wheeling out three pressure washers worth over $800 from the Hillsborough, North Carolina store on Oct. 18.

He died due to complications from his injuries on Dec. 1.

Rasor’s eldest child, Jeff Rasor, said his father was just doing his job and asking for proof of purchase when he was remorselessly attacked.

He is now calling for authorities to crack down on growing thievery across the nation.

READ MORE