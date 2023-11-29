Son of Hamas co-founder calls for Israel to kill his father if terrorist group doesn’t release all hostages

The son of a Hamas co-founder has given Israel “permission” to kill his father if the terrorist organization does not release all the remaining hostages.

Mosab Hassan Yousef — the son of Sheikh Hassan Yousef — has called for Israel to give Hamas a time frame to release all the hostages or says they should kill its leaders, including his father.

“Israel cannot continue like this…Hamas must have a timeframe – a month or two or six months – to return the hostages and if they don’t return the hostages within the time frame, Israel must execute top Hamas leaders in prison, especially the mass murderers,” he said in a 10-minute video posted to X. on Tuesday.

“When I say execute top leaders, I mean no exceptions, that includes my own father,” he continued. “I made a mistake, 10 or 15 years ago when I saved his life many times…He was supposed to die for his actions. I saved his life. Things did not change, things got worse.”

Yousef said he gave the war-torn country “permission to execute all Hamas top leaders in prison” before saying Israel should continue after them in Gaza and Qatar.

