The ex-judge’s son who killed his mother and himself at a ritzy Upper East Side co-op was a rage-fueled layabout who worried his family by dropping out of college to spend his time drinking and smoking pot, police sources said Wednesday.

The parents of Doug Solomon, 26, had even discussed what to do with their troubled boy the night before he launched a horrifying attack on his mom, Diane Gallagher, 65, in their posh high-rise — in which he bashed her to death, apparently with a lamp, and then jumped naked to his death, law enforcement sources said.

He was found bloodied in the courtyard of the East 79th Street building with a broken back and a series of bruises that indicate he squeezed through a narrow window in his parents’ 16th-floor home, the sources said.

His father, former Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon, told investigators that his wife and son were asleep when he left for work on the day of the tragedy and said his family had no history of domestic issues.

