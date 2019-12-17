NEW YORK POST:

The 15-year-old son of a slain Jersey City cop — with his little brother beside him wearing their father’s police cap and shield — told mourners at the detective’s funeral Tuesday that their dad “was always a hero.

“He has always been an extraordinary father to me,” Adrian Seals, 15, told the crowd of hundreds at St. Aedan’s church on Bergen Avenue, where outside, throngs of people, many cops, somberly lined up to pay their respects to fallen Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals.

”He will forever be remembered as an American hero, but in our hearts, he was always a hero,” Adrian said of his father.

Adrian’s brother, Ethan, who appeared to be around 11 or 12, stood by his sibling’s side as the older boy spoke. Both kids were dressed in blue suits — although Ethan also had on his father’s cap, badge and white gloves. They are two of Seals’ five kids.

Joseph Seals, 40, was killed last week when he spotted a stolen U-Haul van near a local cemetery and tried to question the man and woman inside. The couple were anti-Semitic domestic terrorists who ended up killing Seals before opening fire in a kosher bodega, murdering three more people and then being slain by cops.