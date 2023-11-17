Son of 9/11 victim says it’s ‘hard to watch’ TikTokers fawning over bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ and says they don’t realize terrorists would not ‘hesitate’ to kill them

The son of a man who died in the 9/11 attacks said it is ‘hard to watch’ TikTok users fawning over Osama Bin Laden’s letter to America as he called for Americans to be ‘reeducated.’

Brett Eagleson was just 15 when his father, Bruce Eagleson, perished inside the World Trade Center. He has since dedicated his life to campaigning for justice in the wake of the terror attacks.

The 37-year-old has become the latest high-profile figure to condemn online users re-sharing the Al Qaeda leader’s letter, which he used to justify the September 11 attack.

In the letter, which was first published in 2002, bin Laden says one of the reasons 9/11 was carried out was because of the U.S.’s support for Israel – as he spewed anti-American, anti-Semitic and homophobic viewpoints.

The document has resurfaced in recent days in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel of October 7, with many TikTokers drawing parallels between bin Laden’s justification and those of Hamas.

