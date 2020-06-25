New York Post:

Someone needs to pay for the NASCAR noose fiasco.

It was never true that a “noose” was deliberately placed, as a racist threat, in the Alabama garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver on the NASCAR circuit.

“There was no hate crime” ­NASCAR boss Steve Phelps admitted Tuesday after 48 hours of ­incendiary hysteria.

No kidding.

Phelps didn’t even have the grace to act embarrassed about sending a gullible media off on a “wild noose chase” during a time of heightened racial tension.

No fewer than 15 FBI agents were summoned to investigate the false alarm.

The “noose,” they quickly discovered, was just a small loop tied to the bottom of a rope on a garage door at the Talladega Superspeedway, presumably to make it easier to raise and lower the door, and it had been there since at least last October.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

NASCAR also admitted Tuesday that the so-called “noose” was just a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose.”

