WSB-TV2 – Atlanta:

A University of Georgia graduate student is getting criticism for comments he wrote on Facebook. The man at the center of the controversy is Irami Osei-Frampong — a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher’s assistant.

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some critics believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, “Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole.”

Another social media post said: “Fighting white people is a skill.”

The teaching assistant told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas he’s confused by the backlash.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong said.

Osei-Frampong appeared on Cox Media Group radio station WGAU Tuesday morning, insisting he’s not calling for violence, but believes it should remain an option.

“It’s just a fact of history that racial justice often comes at the cost of white life,” Osei-Frampong said. “I didn’t advocate for violence. I was just honest of racial progress.”

EDITOR’S NOTE – IS HE REFERRING TO THE CIVIL WAR, WHICH TOOK APPROXIMATELY 700,000 WHITE LIVES IN AN EFFORT TO MAKE BLACK COMMUNITIES ‘WHOLE’?

