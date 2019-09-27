WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Elizabeth Warren might be rising in the primary polls, but there’s one group of Democratic voters who view her nomination as a worst-case result: Wall Street Democrats.

CNBC spoke to high-profile Democratic businessmen and donors, reporting that “Democratic donors on Wall Street and in big business are preparing to sit out the presidential campaign fundraising cycle — or even back President Donald Trump — if Sen. Elizabeth Warren wins the party’s nomination.”

One top executive told CNBC that “[big bank executives and hedge fund managers] will not support her. It would be like shutting down their industry.”

Can you really blame them? Warren’s plans are radically anti-banking and anti-capitalism, and she’s pandering even harder for socialist support since entering the primary. Her big government agenda would crush business if ever enacted. Plus, she’s literally boasting about how much business fears her presidency. That’s right, she’s proud of the threat her campaign poses to the economy.