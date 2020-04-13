DAILY CALLER

As most of the U.S. is shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, some violent crime rates continue to rise. While the virus has slowed overall crime in some major cities, certain types of violence has increased. Just days after the White House released its strict coronavirus guidelines, domestic violence rates surged across the country. The Seattle Police Department reported a 23% increase, while a domestic violence hotline in Nashville reported a 55% increase in calls over the first few weeks of March. Those numbers have only continued to surge as the U.S. and other parts of the world have been put under a quasi-form of indefinite house arrest.

