KSTP – St. Paul:

Several public beaches in the metro will remain closed through the weekend.

Three of them are in Minneapolis: Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach on Bde Maka Ska and Lake Hiawatha. The others are Lake McCarrons in Roseville and Excelsior Commons on Lake Minnetonka.

The continued closures are a result of routing testing during swimming season that revealed high levels of the E. coli bacteria which can cause extreme sickness.

Even though signs were posted on bathroom doors and along the beach access at Lake McCarron’s, Erika Holmes didn’t hesitate to get wet.

“I’m not really too concerned because I haven’t heard anything about an outbreak,” Holmes said.

However, Eder Garcia had a different opinion. He came with his family to a birthday party in the park and intended to take his daughter swimming. Garcia brought her bathing suit, but as he came across warning signs, they turned around and stayed on dry land.