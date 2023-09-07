Some NYC schools forced to turn away kids on first day of school as influx of migrants joins classrooms

The first day of classes kicked off in New York City on Thursday as schools grapple with the influx of migrant students, with some buildings turning away kids as 21,000 children seeking asylum inundated already jam-packed classrooms.The line to get inside Newcomers High School in Long Island City stretched around the block early Thursday as frustrated teachers vented that the building had already hit capacity, pushing students at Gotham — a different school inside the building — to a facility across the street.

“It’s a capacity issue,” a teacher told The Post. “They should have worked this out two days ago!”Many of the migrant students were beaming and proudly wearing their Queens shelter IDs around their necks.Among the students gleaming with excitement was 15-year-old Jose Gonzalez, a Venezuelan migrant who said he wasn’t nervous to be starting school in the Big Apple.

READ MORE