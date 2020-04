Fox 5 – New York:

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, some New Yorkers are still piling on to crowded subway cars and buses to get to work every day.

“People have got to use common sense,” said New York City Transit Interim President Sarah E. Feinberg. “If the train that you’re on is getting crowded, get off at the next stop and wait for the next one.”

