ABC NEWS:

As public impeachment hearings enter a second week, a majority of Americans have said their opinions on the impeachment of President Donald Trump were formed weeks ago, and many question whether anything will change when the process concludes.

“It just seems like a big waste of time. What’s it going to accomplish for us?” said Dan Cleveland, a 46-year-old public high school teacher and father of three. “He does bad stuff, but there are so many other things that we should be doing. This is just useless politics.”

Two couples overheard debating impeachment over a meal at Rose & Rye, a Midtown watering hole, seemed equally exasperated.

More than two-thirds of Americans in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll agree that Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine was “wrong.” But, notably, 71% said their views on Trump’s potential impeachment formed before the public hearings began.

About 1 in 3 Americans said their opinion was solidified even before the Ukraine story broke, according to the poll. Only half of Americans think Trump should be impeached and removed from office.