Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms may be the only evidence of COVID-19 coronavirus in a certain subgroup of cases, researchers found. A subgroup of patients may have digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea, as their only symptom of COVID-19, with or without ever developing respiratory symptoms or even a fever, reported Xiaohua Hou, MD, PhD, of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues. Compared with patients with only respiratory symptoms, those with digestive symptoms were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 in their stool and have a longer delay until viral clearance, the authors wrote in a preprint appearing in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

