A six-year-old child was slashed in the throat by a Somali asylum seeker in Rimini, Italy, with four other adult women being stabbed during the rampage, it is alleged.

The 26-year-old man from Somalia was arrested on Saturday evening after wounding five with a knife. He will face charges of attempted murder, assault, and attempted robbery.

One of his victims was a six-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the throat while travelling on a bus with his mother, according to the Il Mattino newspaper.

After the Somali man was asked to provide a ticket for the bus in Rimini by two female workers, the attacker pulled out a knife, stabbing the employees before fleeing. Before being detained by police, he was able to attack a further three people, ANSA reported.

Five people, including the young boy, were injured in the attack. Luckily none of the injuries appears to be life-threatening.

The attacker is believed to have been in Italy for the past few months and has applied for refugee status — after failing to gain the status in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands after first entering the European Union in 2015.

According to witnesses, the migrant had been living in a Red Cross facility and had demonstrated a “violent and aggressive” personality. It has been suggested that he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the vicious attack.

