CBS NEWS:

A couple’s wedding day is typically followed by their honeymoon. But there’s a new trend where newlyweds actually spend their honeymoon away from each other.

In the early days of honeymoons — early 1800s — it was a time for couples to travel and visit relatives who couldn’t make it to their wedding. So it was zero alone time, which is quite the departure from this new trend.

Take the honey out of the moon and you’ve got a solomoon. On Instagram, almost 1,500 posts display the reality of this new trend, where newlyweds decide to vacation alone or with friends after the wedding rather than with each other.

“You could go by yourself on a vacation but never a honeymoon,” one woman said. “Who are you supposed to make love to? Who are you supposed to kiss and caress?”

All good questions and this woman was hardly alone in her reaction.

“It’s different if afterwards maybe you want to take a girls trip and you and your girlfriends go and they do the golf thing or whatever, but not for the honeymoon,” another woman said.