NEW YORK POST:

Even Mother Nature at her wildest couldn’t stop this soldier from paying his respects to the fallen.

Moving video and photos show a proud member of the 3rd US Infantry Regiment ignoring a raging storm to place a flag at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

As onlookers took cover from torrential rain, the dignified soldier marched solemnly with flags in hand against howling winds that seemed ready to blow him off his path.

He pushed through and finally knelt to plant the flags in front of the tomb in what his regiment proudly called “one of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at Arlington National Cemetery.”