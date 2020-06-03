NY POST

Video of a “looting street party” in Soho went viral Tuesday night — just as Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the extent of the chaos on national television. Footage posted to Twitter shows hundreds of revelers packed along an unidentified Soho street, some dancing on cars and others recording the wild scene on their phones. It’s unclear when the video — captioned “Full-on looting street party in SoHo” — was taken, but it was posted at 10:21 p.m., after de Blasio called in to CNN. Enlarge ImageWorkers clean up the aftermath of looting in Soho on Monday. Workers clean up the aftermath of looting in Soho on Monday.Robert Mecea “I just want to correct one thing, if I may, that we had a really troubling situation last night in Midtown Manhattan and in one area in the Bronx,” he said, referring to the looting and destruction that ravaged the city Monday night.

