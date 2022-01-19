NEW YORK POST:

Los Angeles’ top prosecutor is under fire for allowing a transgender woman who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl as a minor to face a no-jail wrist-slap sentence.

Hannah Tubbs, now 26, pleaded guilty to attacking the girl in a women’s bathroom at a Denny’s restaurant in 2014, two weeks before she turned 18, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LA District Attorney George Gascón filed charges against Tubbs in early 2020, not long after taking office.

But the progressive DA has refused to try juveniles as adults, citing studies that show adolescent brains aren’t fully developed until age 25 and claiming that young offenders can be rehabilitated in juvenile facilities.

At a hearing on December 14, the victim provided a written statement to the judge and was read out loud in court. She asked the judge to impose a sentence that Tubbs “deserved.”

The victim added she is in constant fear and has had to undergo therapy because the sexual assault she experienced has left her feeling worthless, powerless and sometimes suicidal.

“I just wanted to forget I’m part of any of this,” said the victim in her statement. “And I’m constantly reminded of my past because of this case. I live in fear most of the time, and although it’s something that I tried to tell myself isn’t my fault, I could never truly believe it. I feel that I’m to blame somehow, when I know deep down that isn’t the case. I chose not to come into court because I couldn’t stand the thought of having to see my attackers’ face again. And I hope, after all of this comes to an end my attacker gets the punishment he deserves for attacking a child with no problem and I can finally get on with my life.”

