CBS CHICAGO:

Socialism is surging in City Council.

A total of five democratic socialists, and possibly a sixth, won races for alderman either in February or in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

That sixth candidate, Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez is trailing longtime Ald. Deb Mell by only a few dozen votes. Mell, whose family has represented the 33rd Ward for more than 40 years, is hoping that mail ballots will help her maintain her seat.

Two members backed by the Democratic Socialists of America won in the first round in February.

Carlos Ramirez Rosa won re-election in the 35th Ward. In the 1st Ward, Daniel La Spata defeated veteran Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno.

Three more DSA-supported candidates won in the runoff.