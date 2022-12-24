Venezuela’s socialist regime distributed a “Hope is Reborn” Christmas bonus stipend this week to users of its Chinese social credit system-inspired Fatherland platform.

The “generous” gift of 44 Venezuelan Bolivars was worth $2.84 on Monday and is now worth $2.67 as of Friday’s official exchange rate.

The $2.67 is far short of being able to cover the cost of any of the ingredients in the nation’s traditional Christmas dish, hallaca, which cooks now require at least $68 to make 58 of the corn cakes. The socialist nation’s minimum wage of 130 bolivars a month ($7.90 as of Friday) cannot begin to cover a basic family serving of the dish.

“The delivery of the Hope Reborn Bonus sent by our President Nicolás Maduro through the Patria Platform has begun. The delivery will take place between December 19-23, 2022,” a message on the Fatherland platform’s website (only accessible from Venezuela) read.

Venezuela socialist Christmas bonus 2022 (Photo: Christian K. Caruzo/Breitbart News)

The message also tells users of the platform that those fortunate enough to have become recipients of the socialist regime’s generosity will receive a text message on their phones that reads, “we feel joy and optimism for the blessings that the Child God will bring us. At Christmas, hope and the spirit of union are reborn.”

The Fatherland platform is a system that the Maduro regime built with the help of the Chinese company ZTE and is heavily inspired by communist China’s social credit system. The platform — the functionality of which has been gradually expanded throughout the years — contains a substantial amount of information on every Venezuelan citizen registered on it, such as their personal information and that of their families, any health conditions that they may suffer from, work information, and their Chinese coronavirus vaccination status.

