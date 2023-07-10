A Georgia mayor was arrested after entering a house he claims he thought was abandoned, only to come face-to-face in a bizarre standoff with the homeowner who held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Khalid Kamau was caught creeping around the lake property on Cascade Palmetto Highway around 6:52 a.m. Saturday morning by the unnamed homeowner who ordered him to ‘stay put,’ according to a police report obtained by WSBTV.

‘Do you know who the f*** I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then,’ Kamau allegedly yelled back at the owner.

Kamau, who has been mayor of the City of Fulton since January 2022, later told police he was on the private property because he was interested in purchasing the home, which he believed to be abandoned.

The mayor was arrested on criminal trespassing and burglary charges. He was released from the Fulton County Jail that evening after posting an $11,000 bond.

