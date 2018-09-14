INFOWARS:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s working class credentials are under scrutiny again after she was pictured wearing a $3,500 outfit for a photo-op with construction workers.

Ocasio-Cortez wore a $1990 Gabriela Hearst blazer, $890 Gabriela Hearst pants and $625 Monolo Blahnik shoes.

The outlay on such an expensive outfit left some wondering if such wealth could have been redistributed better.

“This so pisses me off,” responded one Reddit user. “Bugs the shit out of me that she wants to raise taxes, pretending to champion the poor….in a $3k outfit.”

“I’ve never met a socialist who had the faintest idea of redistributing a penny of their own money. They’re all about taking all the time,” added another.

“As a barmaid she took all $500 of the tips after a holiday night at the bar, stiffing the waitresses with only $50,” responded another user. “She is only a socialist if she can take as much as she wants and leave the scraps for everyone else.”