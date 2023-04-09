A homeless woman fatally — and gruesomely — butchered a homeless shelter worker before she was seen wiping blood off her hands, Vermont authorities alleged this week.

Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh is accused of taking a small ax to social worker Leah Rosin-Pritchard inside a Vermont shelter Monday, police said, according to reports.

A scream was heard inside the facility before other workers saw a woman attack Rosin-Pritchard, according to an affidavit from Brattleboro police, the VT Digger reported.

Rosin-Pritchard was found dead on the shelter’s kitchen floor with severe face, neck and torso wounds and Mahvish-Jammeh was spotted in a nearby room “wiping blood off her hands with a paper towel,” the affidavit reportedly states.

Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, was talking to the 36-year-old victim as she swung the small ax — bought Saturday — before the attack, authorities said.

READ MORE