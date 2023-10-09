Social worker admitted having sex with 13-year-old boy she counseled: report

An Ohio social worker was arrested for having sex with a 13-year-old boy she was assigned to counsel, according to police and local reports.Payton Shires, 24, allegedly admitted to the disturbing behavior during a call with the boy’s mother and detectives from the Columbus Police Department, according to reports.Shires of Mount Sterling was previously employed by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), a group which specializes in working with families involved in the foster care system, according to the Columbus Dispatch.It remains unclear whether she was assigned to the boy through NYAP.

The boy’s mother contacted police Sept. 27 to report her suspicions after allegedly discovering inappropriate text messages between her son and Shires, court documents showed.Cops allegedly conducted a search of the phone and discovered footage of the boy and Shires having sexual contact.When investigators interviewed the boy, he reportedly admitted having sex with Shires on at least two occasions in September.Shires was arrested Friday after allegedly admitting her behavior with the boy to his mother on the call monitored by police.

