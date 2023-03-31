An economic slowdown, persistent inflation and weaker productivity growth will hurt Social Security’s finances, draining its reserves one year earlier than previously estimated, the government said Friday.

Social Security won’t have enough money to pay all beneficiaries the amount they are entitled to starting in 2034, according to the latest report by the program’s trustees. Unless Congress takes action to shore up the program, beneficiaries would receive about 80% of their scheduled benefits after that point.

Lower birthrates over the past few decades combined with a wave of retiring baby boomers have challenged the long-term solvency of Social Security, which pays benefits to retirees, their survivors and people with disabilities.

In 2021, Social Security began paying more in benefits than it was receiving through payroll taxes and interest on the specially issued Treasury securities it holds in reserve. That has reduced the size of its trust fund to $2.8 trillion in 2022 from $2.9 trillion in 2020.

The trust fund will continue to shrink until 2034, when it will run out of money, the report said. After that, benefits will have to be cut to account for lower revenues.

