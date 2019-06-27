WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

There’s no greater demonstration that the social justice movement has gripped the Democratic Party than the first presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Candidates Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey; Beto O’Rourke, former representative from Texas; and Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, took turns speaking Spanish. NBC moderator José Díaz-Balart asked questions in Spanish. Marianne Williamson, who will be at Thursday night’s debate, tweeted that she felt she now needed to learn Spanish.

It was a grand signal to those who are supposedly oppressed, aggrieved, and victimized by President Trump. Right now there is no greater victim than Spanish-speaking illegal immigrants.

If we hadn’t spent half an hour speaking in Spanish, we might have heard more from the two random white guys at the far end of the stage who kept raising their hands to speak, only to be passed over so that O’Rourke could say something the vast majority of viewers couldn’t understand.