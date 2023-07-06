Social Credit: Bank Blocks Account for Parents’ Organisation Opposed to Child Transgenderism

A parents’ organisation was reportedly prevented from opening an account with Metro Bank over opposition to allowing children to undergo life-altering transgender medical procedures, in the latest revelation of British banks banning customers for their political views.

Following Brexit leader Nigel Farage revealing nine banks have refused him accounts, a slew of people, mostly holding right-wing or conservative-leaning beliefs have revealed they have faced similar Chinese communist-style debanking in Britain.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the transgenderism-critical parents group Our Duty — which represents over 2,000 parents who are concerned about children being encouraged into medically transitioning their gender — has been refused a new account at the Metro Bank.

Our Duty’s founder Keith Jordan told the broadsheet they were notified by the bank they were not eligible for a business account because “the content of your website conflicts with the culture and ideas we are pushing”.

Metro Bank, which is the UK’s seventh-largest bank with some 2.5 million customers, reportedly joined the far-left LGBTQ+ Stonewall charity’s ‘Diversity Champion’ scheme, which the government’s Information Commissioner has previously claimed holds a “significant degree of influence” over the firms that sign up. Stonewall denies that it exerts any pressure over the operational decisions of the companies.

