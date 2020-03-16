NY POST

A 21-year-old Spanish soccer coach was killed by the coronavirus while also battling leukemia, according to a report. Francisco Garcia, a youth team coach at Malaga club Atletico Portada Alta, only received his cancer diagnosis after going to the hospital with symptoms of the virus, the Independent reported. The coach had been advised to seek medical help after he began experiencing trouble breathing, Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy reported.Garcia was told that not only did he have both coronavirus and pneumonia, but he was also suffering from leukemia, according to the Independent.

READ MORE AT NY POST