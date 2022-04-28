MSN:

Amid the historic drought gripping the region, Southern California’s largest water provider on Tuesday implemented extraordinary water restrictions beginning in June.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California said it will restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week starting June 1 for its member agencies who are dependent on water from the State Water Project (SWP). The district’s board approved the measure Tuesday.

Those dependent agencies are: the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Calleguas Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District.

MWD held a Wednesday morning news conference to discuss the restrictions. MWD is asking Southern Californians for a 35% reduction in their water use.

