MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and her guests on The 11th Hour were in fits of laughter as they mocked Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham with the implication that he is gay during an off-the-rails segment about abortion policy in the United States.

On Friday’s show, Ruhle’s panel guests included CBS Sunday Morning‘s Nancy Giles, CNBC’s Ron Insana, MSNBC columnist Liz Plank, and comic and podcaster Judy Gold.

Toward the end of the show, Ruhle brought up Sen. Graham and the abortion legislation he put forward, which has been a major news story all week. Just mentioning his name elicited some groans from the guests.

Ruhle said Graham is “more than doubling down” with the legislation, and said to the panel “I want you to first help me understand, why would he even be doing this?”

“Why do this? Republicans don’t even support it across the board. He’s dividing Republicans. It’s not like you can get white evangelical voters to vote for you twice,” said Ruhle. “And now they’re knocking out a ton of other potential new voters.”

There were several immediate responses, including Plank pointing out that women are registering to vote in swing states in response to the abortion issue.

