After losing her House’s bid to impeach President Trump in the Senate, and facing next the miserable fallout for her party, Nancy Pelosi wanted to do something mean for the cameras, to Get Trump. In response to the president State of the Union speech that was reaching its final applause, it wasn’t enough to leave the premises. With the cameras still on, she ceremonially ripped the papers of the speech behind him, in order to draw applause lines from leftists. According to Pelosi’s media allies at NBC, she wanted you to believe that it all came in an impulsive moment of pique: In what at least seemed like an impulsive, gut reaction, the speaker started ripping up the president’s speech behind his back as he took his metaphorical (and later physical) victory lap. Pelosi tore up the president’s speech. Not once, not twice but three times. Actually, she did it a fourth time, leading some people to wonder if she had even ripped up the large envelope the speech came in. A source close to the speaker told CNN that the moment was an entirely spontaneous expression of anger. Which as it turns out, was bee ess. She planned the little rip and tear stunt well before the speech was even made.

