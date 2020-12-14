PJ Media:

What a great way to illustrate Joe Biden’s promise to be a president for all Americans, not just the people who voted for him, right?

“woooof! I hope you’ll enjoy these pics of me, Champ & Charlie First Grandpupper,” the account holder wrote with the pictures. “[Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter] took these during our [tug-of-war] match. Champ was the champion – some names are predestined. Just like winning, in a landslide, by a record number of votes. #ByeDon #You’reFired”

What a great way to illustrate Joe Biden’s promise to be a president for all Americans, not just the people who voted for him, right?

That particular Donald Trump chew toy features a “NY [loves] ME” tie, a book entitled “GREAT WALL BUILDING FOR IDIOTS.” An American flag pin with a dollar sign instead of the fifty stars also includes a large “DONALD” name tag.

The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump reported on the chain of stores selling this Trump chew toy — Pet Central — in 2016. Andrew Tsartsalis, the president of Pet Central, told Bump the dolls were “definitely the hottest items on the shelf right now.” In most areas around New York City, Trump chew toys outsold similar chew toys mocking Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

According to John Lika, co-founder of Fuzzu, the company that makes the dolls, “Trump is selling out continuously in stores.” He said Trump was selling “probably four to six times” the number of Sanders and Clinton dolls, combined.

More at PJ Media