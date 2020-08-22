Dozens of homeless men were moved into a Downtown Brooklyn boutique hotel Friday — just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s looking to end the city’s emergency coronavirus shelter program.

During four different times Friday afternoon, The Post observed four yellow buses drop off more than 40 vagrants with their belongings in trash bags at the Hotel Indigo on Duffield Street, where a sign on the front door read that it “cannot accommodate reservations” for guests and redirected those with reservations to a nearby Sheraton hotel.

An NYPD cop on site confirmed to The Post that there were no homeless residents living at the hotel between Fulton and Willoughby streets and city sources said it is being converted into a men’s shelter.

