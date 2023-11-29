Snubbed by Biden, Argentina’s Javier Milei Grabs Lunch with Bill Clinton

Argentine President-elect Javier Milei held a surprise lunch meeting with former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Monday during his brief visit to New York.During the meeting, Milei and his team presented their government program to Clinton and former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT), who currently serves as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas.President Joe Biden will not meet with Milei during the Argentine president-elect’s visit to the White House, expected Tuesday afternoon.

Milei is presently undergoing a short trip in the United States that started Monday with a visit to the burial site of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, before Milei and his team met with Clinton and Dodd in the afternoon.Gerardo Werthein, the likely next Argentine Ambassador to Washington and part of the group dining with Milei and Clinton, explained to the Argentine newspaper La Nación that both the former U.S. president and former Sen. Dodd “asked him a lot of questions,” remarking that the Argentine president-elect “responded to all of them very clearly.”

