INFOWARS:

A Saturday Night Live comedy writer responded to the media’s false story about the Covington High kids by offering oral sex to anyone who punches them in the face.

“I will blow whoever manages to punch that MAGA kid in the face,” tweeted Sarah Beattie.

“Interesting,” Matt Crouch responded, “so you’re willing to offer fellatio to someone who punches a minor in the face?”

“Madonna offered the same thing to guys who voted for Obama… Guess it’s part of that “me too” thing. The women on the left are seriously messed up,” said another respondent.

The tweet was quickly deleted after a backlash, although others about the same issue remain up, including one which states, “oh yes the kid who was marching against women’s reproductive rights while wearing a hat promoting an evil homophobic racist misogynistic sociopath was TOTALLY misrepresented.”