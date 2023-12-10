‘SNL’ swings and misses with cold open attempting to skewer antisemitism hearings hours after UPenn President Liz Magill resigns: ‘Abysmal’

Viewers blasted “Saturday Night Live’s” cold opener after the show mocked this week’s congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses — hours after University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned amid a flurry of backlash over her testimony.

The opening sketch, set up as a C-SPAN broadcast, tried to poke fun at the presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT — portrayed by Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman, respectively — as they testified before the House Education Committee.

There were few laughs to be heard from the audience.

Viewers took to social media to slam the sketch, which some saw as undermining the seriousness of incidents of antisemitism on college campuses in recent weeks since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.

Others thought it was just flat-out bad.

READ MORE