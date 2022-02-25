THE DAILY STAR:

THIRTEEN Ukrainian soldiers bravely told a Russian warship to “go f**k yourselves” before they were brutally massacred after refusing to surrender.

The defiant border guards had been tasked with protecting Snake Island in the Black Sea from Russian invaders after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

When the troops faced an ultimatum from the Russians to surrender and give up the strategic island, the guards fearlessly told them to “f**k off”.

In a radio message from the vessel, the Russian soldiers warned the guards: “This is Russian military warship.

“I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

But the Ukrainian troops defiantly refused to give up the territory, and replied: “Go f**k yourselves!”

The Russians were reportedly heard swearing back at the Ukrainians – before all 13 border guards were massacred in an aerial bombardment.

