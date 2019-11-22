NEW YORK POST:

Sixteen people have been arrested in what the feds have described as a “brazen” smuggling attempt in which they cut through a portion of the wall along the US-Mexico border and entered Southern California, according to reports.

Border Patrol agents spotted a white Dodge 4500 utility truck crossing into the US near Campo about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after human smugglers cut a hole in the wall, officials said.

A few minutes later, agents saw a man with a vehicle matching that description trying to cut a lock on the gate of a nearby home with bolt cutters.

“Agents activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to yield and fled,” border agents said.

The truck eventually stopped and the driver and the 15 other people inside the vehicle began running before finally being collared, officials said.