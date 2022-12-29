A smirking Vladimir Putin today commissioned several new warships and a nuclear-powered submarine into Russia’s navy just hours after his armed forces launched a series of brutal missile attacks across Ukraine.

The Russian president gave the green light for Russian flags to be hoisted on the new vessels via video link from his Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence outside Moscow this afternoon and vowed to strengthen his armed forces.

Earlier this morning, air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine as Russia’s forces unleashed around 120 missiles in a savage barrage which targeted the capital Kyiv and several other major cities.

Distraught civilians were pictured consoling one another amid the debris following the attacks which constituted one of Russia’s largest aerial bombardments of Ukrainian civilian centres of the war so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in ceremony to commission new warships into the Russian navy, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 29 December 2022

