NEW YORK POST:

On Valentine’s Day, Amazon broke hearts all over New York City, dumping us like a boyfriend with cold feet. The loss is incalculable.

Gone, apparently for good, is the promise of not only more than 25,000 new highly skilled and well-paying jobs, at least a chunk of them for women and minorities, but all the goodies that go along with them.

With the withdrawal from its proposed campus in Long Island City, the company has snatched away potentially tens of billions in tax revenue, soaring interest in local real estate, plus new stores, restaurants and guaranteed employment for everyone from babysitters to dog-walkers.

Nice going.

It’s official. New York is not only freakishly hostile to business, but suspicious to a suicidal degree of billionaires who own things, the very people who bring employment to our midst. With their “Take these jobs and shove it” attitude, New York’s sanctimonious, progressive politicians and assorted naysayers should be proud of themselves.