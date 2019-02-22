THE NEW YORK TIMES:

When Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell were growing up, bouncing with their parents and four siblings between New York and Los Angeles, as the kids pursued careers in modeling, acting and music, their downtime was just another chance for performance and togetherness.

“You put on shows — we had a whole damn production, because we had all these kids,” Mr. Smollett, the third oldest, said. At birthdays and Mother’s Days, “everyone would have to get up and sing,” Ms. Smollett-Bell continued. Poetry readings and dance-offs were standard entertainment. Not long after all six children were cast together in an ABC sitcom in the mid-90s, they renovated their real-life house. “We were like the Swiss Family Robinson,” Mr. Smollett said, crossed with, his sister added, the von Trapps and the Huxtables.

“Creating was something that we just were expected to do,” Mr. Smollett said, in a joint interview with his sister here, where he tapes the Fox series “Empire.” Seated next to him in a downtown restaurant, she was nodding in agreement. “And I don’t remember a time not wanting to do that.”Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in “Underground.”CreditSony Pictures Television

The members of the Smollett clan have made good on their childhood promise. Mr. Smollett, 32, is a singer and a breakout star of the hit drama “Empire,” in which he plays Jamal, the most talented member of the Lyon hip-hop dynasty. Ms. Smollett-Bell, 29, who made her mark as an actress by the age of 10, with the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou,” is one of the leads in “Underground,” a new WGN America show about a group of slaves who try to escape from their Georgia plantation; her brother guest-stars. Though it’s their first project together in 20 years, it’s clear that the more creative freedom they have, the more their tastes will converge.



